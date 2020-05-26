Maureen Artmann
Maureen Artmann

Mequon - Maureen Artmann passed away peacefully in her cabin on Buckskin Lake in Minocqua, Wisconsin on May 20, 2020 at the age of 64.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Tom; her two sons, Nicholas and Ryan; her grandson, Coleson; her sisters, Kathy and Chrissy and her brother Michael. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas and Dolores Brophy and her father-in-law, Joe Artmann.

Maureen was born on February 26th, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Thomas and Dolores Brophy. She graduated from University Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a degree in Marketing. She married Tom Artmann, her partner in crime in 1987. After moving to Mequon, the couple welcomed two children into their home and Maureen began her journey as the best mother ever. Her children remember her unconditional love and compassion she had for them.

Maureen was an avid reader, who enjoyed getting hooked on a good book. She was a five-star cook that loved feeding her family and hosting holidays. She enjoyed spending her summers up north at her cabin on Buckskin Lake in Minocqua. More than anything, she loved her husband of 33 years, Tom; her two sons, Nicholas and Ryan; her Grandson, Coleson and all of her amazing friends and extended family.

A funeral is scheduled for Friday, May 29th at Schramka Funeral Home Thiensville. This service will be held for immediate family members only. A celebration of life event will be held for all of Maureen's wonderful friends and family at later point in time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Heart Association.

Condolences can be sent to Tom Artmann at: 12019 N. Ridgeway Ave. Mequon, WI 53097.

To Infinity and Beyond!






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
2622423120
