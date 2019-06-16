Services
Maureen C. Huchinson

Huchinson, Maureen C. (Nee Gunn) Age 72. Was reunited with her husband Hutch on June 11, 2019. Beloved mother of Cheryl (Joe) Blackstone, Michelle (Dave) Schofield and Patrick (Stephanie) Hutchinson. Adoring Grammy of Meghan Molly, Abigael, Shannon, Emma, Anna Rose, Rachel, Joseph, Catherine, Mackenzie, Logan, Sean Patrick and Kyle. Dear sister of Bill, Diane (Jim), Barb (Tony), Ron, Mary (Bill) and Kevin. Sister in law of Dale (Jody), Rick (Cynthia), Bill (Sue) and Mark. She was loved and will be missed by additional family and many friends. Gathering at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH, N35W23360 Capitol Dr, Pewaukee, on Monday, June 17 at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Maureen's honor to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2019
