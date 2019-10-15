Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1350 State Hwy. 175
Hubertus, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
1350 State Hwy. 175
Hubertus, WI
Nevada/Wisconsin - (Nee Mussa) Age 77, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Maureen is the beloved wife of 47 years to Trevor Harder. Loving mother of Nancy (Lars) Lewander and Thomas Harder. Sister of Maurice (Linda) Mussa. Sister in law of Richard (Karen) Harder. Grandmother of Kristina Banuelos (Pascual), Sarah Harder, Abigail Hecker (Noah), Grace Harder, Isabella Lewander and Philip Lewander. Great grandmother to Jubilee Hecker, Ace Hecker, Eva Hecker, Iris Harder and Opal Harder. Aunt to Amanda Dyer (Jeffery), Matthew Mussa, Anne Marie Harder, Daniel Harder and Adam Harder. Great aunt to Sophia and Myles Dyer. Maureen is further survived by many other family members and friends. The family would like to offer heartfelt thanks to caregivers Ann Klumb, Lori Mason and Debbie Johnson.

Visitation Friday, October 18, 2019, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1350 State Hwy. 175, Hubertus, WI from 3:00 PM, until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00 PM. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. If desired, memorials to the church are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
