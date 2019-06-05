|
Blando, Maureen Olive (Nee Tredeau) Of Delafield, age 79, joined her parents, Earl and Olive Tredeau, and three brothers, Jim, Paul and Jerry Tredeau, in heaven on June 1, 2019. She was born June 9, 1939, in Milwaukee to Earl and Olive (McGraw) Tredeau. She married Sam Blando on Nov. 5, 1960, at St. Rita Catholic Church, and they made their home for many years in West Allis and, then, Delafield. Maureen, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, is survived by her husband of almost 59 years, Sam Blando; two daughters, Shelley (Dave) Yelk, and Jeanine (Tom McCord) Callahan; four sons, Tony (Jean) Blando, Bill (Connie) Blando, Joe (Rosemary) Blando, and Dan (Linda) Blando; 14 grandchildren, Joe Yelk, Tom Callahan, Salvatore Blando, Dan Callahan, Kate (Joe) Lemens, Abby Callahan, Billy Blando Jr., Ali (Ryan) McCarty, Mary Blando, Julia Blando, Nicolas Blando, Anthony Blando, Anna Callahan and Jamie Blando; and a best friend for more than 70 years, Mary Murray. Maureen was a very intelligent, loving and compassionate woman who mastered the vocations of marriage and motherhood. She always found ways to make her husband and each of her children and grandchildren feel special, and she never missed an opportunity to say, "I love you very much" or, "I am very proud of you." She also was a humble servant who cared deeply for everyone she knew. The world is most certainly a better place because she lived. A private family Mass and celebration of her life will be held June 7, 2019. Memorials may be made in her name to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2019