|
|
Maureen R. Duffy
Wauwatosa - Maureen Rita Duffy (nee Wilwerding) Born to this world August 7, 1934; born to eternal life October 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Reunited with her husband Jerry, she will continue to inspire and live in the hearts of her children Will (Daphne), Kathleen (Vinny) Moloney, Jennifer (Mike) Egelhoff, Patrick (Mary), Laura (Gary) Ruesch, Tim (Laura), Mary (Rick) Rogers, Bob (Teri), and Daniel (Lois), and her 43 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Denny Wilwerding, and is reunited with her parents, William and Marie, her twin sister Irene, and her brothers Frank, Don, Leo, and Bob.
Maureen is joyfully remembered for her dedicated love and selflessness in raising her children, and for her delight in welcoming and loving each grandchild, great-grandchild, and every other baby she met along the way.
A graduate of Duchesne College in Omaha, NE, Maureen met Jerry, the love of her life, while working on her Master's degree in English at Marquette University. A voracious reader, she passed on her love of books (and candy!) to her family. A daily Mass attendee, she modeled her strong faith through her kind treatment of everyone she met. Maureen's sweet nature, intelligence and wit persevered even through her struggle with dementia.
Her children are grateful for her compassionate caregivers Una, Ly, Pam, and Cynthia, and for the assistance of Compassus Hospice.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, October 21 from 4 to 7PM, followed by the Rosary at 7PM. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at the Church of the Gesu, Milwaukee (1145 W Wisconsin Ave) from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. For those who wish to attend, committal services will be held at 2:30 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 3801 West Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Right to Life, Gesu Parish, Sacred Heart Parish, and Catholic Charities of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019