Maureen Ruth McGinley passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 52. Loving mother of Samantha Gramins (Andrew Jankiewicz), Savannah and Shane Danowski, and Michael Ramirez-Sunstrom. Cherished grandma "Moe" of Liam and Emma. Beloved sister of Erin McGinley, Kathleen (Ray) Kalski, Michael McGinley, Patrick (Vicki) McGinley, Eileen McGinley (fiance Michael Klein). Preceded in death her parents Paul and Patricia McGinley. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home SATURDAY, December 7, 2019 from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM. Funeral Services at 7:00 PM.
Maureen was a hard worker who had a big smile and a bigger heart. She was a person who honestly wanted the people around her to be happy. Maureen spent most of her time working, caring for her children and grandchildren, watching TV, going out with friends, and most of all, trying to catch a break. Maureen was good at pool, liked to dance, had strong Christian values, an ever so slight temper, and spent a lot of her time trying to make all the pieces fit together.
Life for Maureen was always a hard road but she didn't let it get her down. She took it in stride and in return, she was a friend to the friendless and would help out anyone in need. She was never rich, but she did the best she could with what life offered her, and was loved by all her family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019