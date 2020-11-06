1/
Maureen Theresa Bailey
Maureen Theresa Bailey

October 31, 1939 - October 19, 2020

Passed away peacefully on Monday October 19, 2020 at the age of 80. After emigrating to the United States from England with her family, Maureen "Mo" resided primarily in Minnesota before relocating to Grenelefe, FL, Beech Mountain, NC and most recently Milwaukee, WI.

Loving wife to the late Peter Geoffrey Bailey, Beloved mother to Janet (Darwin K.) Lewis of Milwaukee, WI & Clearwater, FL, Susan (Pararas) Bailey of Milford, IL and Alison (Steven) Gouge, Hartland, WI. Dear Nana to Samantha (David) Lewis Rockwood, Nashville, TN, Bailey Nicole Pararas, Baltimore, MD and Griffin Anthony Pararas, New York, NY. Great grandmother to Stella Jean Rockwood, Nashville, TN.

No services are scheduled at this time but will be scheduled at a future date.

Donations to American Cancer Society, in Maureen's honor, would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
