Maurice Everette Shirley
Maurice Everette Shirley

Maurice Everette Shirley, Sr., 84, obediently answered God's Call on October 28, 2020. He courageously waged war against esophageal cancer in "Shirley Strong" manner.

His adoring wife of 56 years, Patricia, cherishes memories that span 58 years of a wonderful life with him. He was a hero & protector to their children: Desireé, Maureen, Karole (Shaine) and Maurice (Lillian). As "Adah" to Patrick, Millenia, Sarai, Christian, Isadora, Jayde and Leilah, he leaves an inspiring legacy of love and hope.

Maurice is further survived by a sister, Edwina Shirley, and a host nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly remembered by a widespread community of dear friends.

Maurice generously made the anatomical gift of his body to the Medical College of Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a GoFundMe account that will be divided among scholarships in Maurice's honor.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/maurice-e-shirley-memorial-scholarships




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
