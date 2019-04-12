|
|
Klasner, Maurice J. "Jerry" Found peace on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, age 86 years. Preceded in death by his mother Kathrine Guth and grandparents. Survived by friends, former co-workers and fellow veterans. As a young man Maurice loved going to movies and developed an affinity to old shows of the silver screen. He sometimes would stay so long that his mother would have to send someone or herself go and get him from the theatre for dinner. He was a member of Fox Point Lutheran Church, a US Army veteran serving during the Korean War as a tank commander. After returning home Maurice worked for the City of Milwaukee Water Department and retired after 27 years of service. The highlight of his job was the numerous conversations he had with countless people around the city. Maurice loved to travel and fondly remember his trips to Paris, London and most recently his rail trip out west. Most recently Maurice was honored to go to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight alongside other veterans. He loved people and the stories they would tell him. Many heartfelt thanks to Jack Harris, who started as Maurice's caregiver and became a trusted friend. Additional thanks to the staff of Luther Manor who cared for Maurice and the Fox Point Lutheran Church community who aided him with their prayers and support. Memorial Gathering on Monday, April 15, 2019, 9:00-10:00 AM at LUTHER MANOR-Lippold Faith and Education Center, 4545 No. 92nd St-, Wauwatosa. Memorial Service at 10 AM followed by military honors. If desired, memorials to the Honor Flight Wisconsin. As Maurice would say..."God bless you and your family."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019