West Bend - Formerly of Cedarburg and Grafton, April 27, 2020 age 85 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Muth), dearest father of Deborah (Richard) Dries, David (Jane) Peace, and Karen (Keith) Verhaalen. Further survived by four grandchildren: Chris (Herly) Dries, Sarah (Karl) Halterman, Jason Verhaalen and Michaelle (Corey) Morbeck, two great-grandchildren Hailey and Hannah Hatterman, brother Ralph (Giesla) Peace, brother-in-law Ralph (Ruth) Srock and sister-in-law Beckie Kapetanis, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be celebrated at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
