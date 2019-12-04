|
On Sunday, November 24, 2019 Mavis was mercifully taken to Heaven to be with her Lord and Savior. Loving mother to Cherie Vivian Peronetti, Lauri "Kim" Ashland (Jim), and Donie (Jane). She was a devoted and loving grandmother "Nana" to Drew (Laural) and Alexander (Sarah) Ashland, Samuel and Benjamin Freyberg, and Annie (Tim) Vivian Rosentreter. Mavis is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Marian Cesarina LaRosa.
Mavis took tremendous pride in her love of history. A lifelong learner and avid reader, she was always excited to share her wealth of knowledge with others. Her favorite topics of conversation, Abraham Lincoln and The Battle of Gettysburg, were known not only to her family and close friends, but to other members in the community as well.
Mavis was also very proud of her Italian heritage. She was a consummate Italian cook. She never wanted to see anyone go hungry, and often volunteered cooking for church functions and helped those in need with a delicious meal. Always a loyal friend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Milwaukee Rescue Mission or WI Humane Society.
A private Catholic service for family was held at St. Mary's Parish in Elm Grove on Tuesday, December 03, 2019. Mavis's final resting place is at Highland Memorial Park in New Berlin, WI.
We will miss our mother and Nana, and the hole in our hearts will be filled with loving memories of her.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019