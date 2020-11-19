Mavis L. Snell (Formerly Miller)Milwaukee - (Nee Owens) Born to eternal life November 14th, 2020. Age 88. Born in Boaz, AL. Beloved wife of the late Virgil Miller and the late Gordon Snell. Dear mother of Alice (Rick) Witz and Janice (Johnny) Bradshaw. Loving grandmother of Scott (Kelly). Great-grandmother to Evangelynn and Annaliese. She is preceded in death by sisters Jean and husband Bill Wiley, Gladys Wiley, Lillian and husband Hoyt Roberts and in-laws,Wayne Vinzant, Gene Miller, Neal and Dorothy Miller, Don and Phyllis Lindberg, Leon Willett, Karen and Al Schubert. She is Survived by sister Myra Owens Vinzant, sisters-in-law Beatrice Miller and Rena Willett and brother-in-law Sam Wiley. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, family and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to St. Judes Hospital, in Mavis name.