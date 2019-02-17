Rozewski, Max A. Of Franklin passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving husband of Janet (nee Baron) for 61 years, father of Chris (Cate) Rozewski and the late Greg (Joyce) Rozewski, and proud grandfather of Katie (James) Cary. Further survived by sister Marcy (the late Cliff) Stachowiak, sister-in-law Eileen (the late Hank) Shane, a niece, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Max led a full, laugh-filled life of service to his community, first as a U.S. Army veteran in the Korean Conflict, then as a captain for many of his 32 years with the City of Milwaukee Fire Department. He was blessed with a 30-year retirement which included 10 years as a volunteer ombudsman for the Wisconsin Board of Aging & Long Term Care. The Rozewski family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Legacy Hospice staff for their compassionate care, and all the caring staff at Autumn Leaves memory-care community. Visitation Friday, February 22nd, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd, Hales Corners. Memorial Service at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.



