Max Korze

Milwaukee - Max Korze, our beloved father, age 88 of Milwaukee, WI passed away on June 20, 2020. Max is survived by his daughters Sue, Gina (Bob), Sandy (Robert); his grand children Kris (Jen), Tadeja (Dale), Mike, Alex, Tasha, Marlena, and Brandon; his great grandchildren Dylan, Tyler, Brayleigh and Bjorn; his sister Ada and many more family and friends. Max is preceded in death by his loving wife Rose of 59 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him

Private family services will be held and his final resting place will be at Forest Home cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2020.
