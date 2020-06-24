Max R. Grudzielanek
Franklin - passed away on June 16, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. A private mass was held at St. Stephens Catholic Church, followed by burial at Arlington Park Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Max was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Rose and Max Grudzielanek Sr. on May 30, 1928. He graduated from Milwaukee Boys Tech High School in 1946. Max met his future wife Laona at the Allen Bradley Company in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and in 1975 Max and Laona (nee Giese) were married in Las Vegas. Max was a machinist at the Allen Bradley Company for 30 years and retired in 1985. In 1950 Max enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Army Occupation Medal (Japan). He was a member of the Wreckers Athletic Club for veterans. He received numerous awards for trap shooting.
Uncle Max was a special uncle to his nieces and nephews since he did not have children of his own. He was the godfather of Kam Aures. He lovingly took care of his parents, Max and Rose for many years at their house on the south side of Milwaukee. He cherished his dogs Buzzy who tagged along on his hunting trips and Daisy whose favorite snack was liverwurst. Max enjoyed pursuing many hobbies with family and friends: trap shooting, skiing, baseball, bowling, tobogganing, painting, hunting, and mall-walking with his friends. He had a great talent for mixing all sorts of adult beverages, and during the holidays, he made his famous Standing Rib Roast. He loved to buy the latest products no matter the cost. He was known to special-order automobiles and then wait months for their arrival. He enjoyed taking his nieces and nephews to various local attractions, to the custard stand, or to dinner at one of his favorite Greek restaurants.
Max is preceded in death by his wife Laona Grudzielanek, his sister and brother-in-law Ruth and Bruno Bietka, his brother and sister-in-law Ray and Helen Grudzielanek, and his parents, Max and Rose Grudzielanek Sr. Max is survived by nieces and nephews: Donna White (Dale), Shirley Bahr (Loyall), Rosemary Jouskey (Larry), Gary Grudzielanek (Tammy), Pamela Spangler, Donald Grudzielanek (Patsy), and Judy Gyuro (Steve). Max is also survived by numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family of Max Grudzielanek extends their sincere thanks to the amazing staff at Seasons Hospice. Donations may be made at SeasonsFoundation.org or 1-847-692-1000.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2020.