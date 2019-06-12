|
Kustelski, Max Stanley Born to Eternal Life June 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Blicharz). Loving father of the late Janice Cakanic, Joyce Schulz, Jackie (Matthew) Stasiewski, Sandra (Jeffrey) Garcia, Linda Cochran, and Cindy (Scott) Meyer. Proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. Further survived by a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 14 at 1 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 11:30 until the time of service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019