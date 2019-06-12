Resources
More Obituaries for Max Kustelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Stanley Kustelski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Max Stanley Kustelski Notice
Kustelski, Max Stanley Born to Eternal Life June 9, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Jean (nee Blicharz). Loving father of the late Janice Cakanic, Joyce Schulz, Jackie (Matthew) Stasiewski, Sandra (Jeffrey) Garcia, Linda Cochran, and Cindy (Scott) Meyer. Proud grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. Further survived by a sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 14 at 1 PM at the funeral home. Visitation from 11:30 until the time of service. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline