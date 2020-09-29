Maxine A. MannSeptember 28, 2020; age 87.Life partner, wife, and best friend of Wendy Manor for 43 years. Sister-in-law of Lynn Kozlowski. Friend of Kim Mayer, Crystal Bazarsad and Lois Graves. Preceded in death by sister Marie Parizek. Survived by nieces and nephew.Maxine had a remarkable 45 year nursing career that included direct patient care, administration and education.Maxine received her diploma in nursing from Mt. Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in 1954; her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from UW-Milwaukee being the first graduate of that nursing program in 1964; her Master Degree in counseling and a second Master degree in Adult education from UW-Milwaukee.Maxine began her nursing career at Mt. Sinai Hospital as a staff nurse. She quickly moved up the nursing department hierarchy. After assuming head nurse and hospital supervisory positions she became Director of Nursing (now called vice-president) when she was 28 years old. She held the position for 10 years. Her final position at Mt. Sinai was as Director of Health Education.The second phase of her nursing career began in 1974 when Maxine became a faculty member in the registered nursing program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. During her 24-year tenure she was an educator, an Instructional Chairperson and Acting Associate Dean. Upon her retirement, the nursing faculty established the Maxine Mann Nursing Leadership Scholarship Award . The scholarship is given biannually to a graduating student who demonstrates outstanding leadership traits.For many years in retirement, she found tremendous enjoyment in touring the country in a motorhome with Wendy and their companion animals.Maxine had a life-long passion for animals and was a fierce advocate and supporter for animal welfare. Her companion animals gave her incredible joy (Sam, Tiffany, Smookie, Al, Tristan, Casper, Sachi, Idgie, Higgins & Lexi).A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to: Maxine Mann Nursing Leadership Scholarship Fund, MATC Foundation, 700 West State Street, Milwaukee, WI 53223 or Washington County Humane Society, 3650 Hwy 60, Slinger, WI 53086.Special thanks to Crystal for the 2 years she provided exceptional care as Maxine's live-in caregiver.