Maxine Bruening
Maxine Bruening

Wauwatosa - Reunited with her beloved husband of 69 years, Harold, on June 25th, 2020. Age 93. Loving mother of Ron (Deb), Diane Gomolka, Rick (Diane), and Keith. Grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial, on Wednesday, July 1, 11AM at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 12801 W. Fairmount Ave, Butler, WI. Condolences and final respects may be offered prior to the Mass. An outdoor luncheon will follow. Burial Pinelawn Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Parish
