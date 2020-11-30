Maxine D. Saskowski
Mrs. Maxine Delores Saskowski of Milwaukee passed away at Ignite Medical Resort in Oak Creek in the early morning of November 30, 2020. She was 82 years old. Maxine was born in Milwaukee on December 3, 1937, daughter of Joseph and Josephine Marciniak. She was employed at Wisconsin Gas Company as a communications operator for many years up until her retirement at age 58. On September 3, 1960 she was united in marriage with Robert in Milwaukee. The couple settled on Milwaukee's Southside and started their family.
Maxine enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and having gatherings in her home. She had a love for animals and rescued many dogs through the years. She was very proud of all her sons and their accomplishments. A special thank you to Steve for all of his daily love and care.
Maxine is survived by her three children: Bob (Cindy) Saskowski of West Allis, Steve Saskowski of Milwaukee, and Mike (Carrie) Saskowski of Greenfield and her rescue dog, Kiki. She is further survived by five grandchildren: Amber, Ashley, Bobby, Michael and Joseph, and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband.
Visitation will be held from 9 - 10:30 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral procession from the funeral home at 10:30 AM to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St., for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials are appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
