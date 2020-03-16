|
Maxine M. Boesch
Grafton - Maxine Boesch (Carman), 88, of Grafton, WI, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Clarence, 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas, Margaret and Virginia. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, followed by the service. Maxine will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, Grafton, WI.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020