Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
Maxine M. Boesch

Maxine M. Boesch Notice
Maxine M. Boesch

Grafton - Maxine Boesch (Carman), 88, of Grafton, WI, went peacefully to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Clarence, 6 children, 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas, Margaret and Virginia. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI. The visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, followed by the service. Maxine will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery, Grafton, WI.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
