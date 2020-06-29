Maxine M. Listwan
Menomonee Falls - Of Menomonee Falls, June 27,2020, Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Vicki (Bruce) Roehsner and Thomas (Susan) Listwan. Proud grandma of Jodi (Charlie) McClure, Ryan (Dana) Roehsner, Katie and Nick (Anna) Listwan. Dear great grandma of Abby, Claire, Ally, Natalie and Caroline. Dear sister of Lois Schaut and Diane Brincks. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be Thursday July 2 at 11:30am AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation Thursday 10am until time of the Service. Private entombment St. Mary's Mausoleum, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.
The family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to the staff at the Arboretum and to Vitas Hospice for all the care they gave to Maxine.
Due to the COVID-19, social distancing and masks are recommended.
Menomonee Falls - Of Menomonee Falls, June 27,2020, Age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Vicki (Bruce) Roehsner and Thomas (Susan) Listwan. Proud grandma of Jodi (Charlie) McClure, Ryan (Dana) Roehsner, Katie and Nick (Anna) Listwan. Dear great grandma of Abby, Claire, Ally, Natalie and Caroline. Dear sister of Lois Schaut and Diane Brincks. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be Thursday July 2 at 11:30am AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Visitation Thursday 10am until time of the Service. Private entombment St. Mary's Mausoleum, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated.
The family would like to give a "Special Thanks" to the staff at the Arboretum and to Vitas Hospice for all the care they gave to Maxine.
Due to the COVID-19, social distancing and masks are recommended.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.