Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:30 PM
Maxine Monsen


1950 - 2020
Maxine Monsen

Sussex - Beloved wife of James Monsen. Loving mother of Ahren (Michelle), Mark (Shandell) and David (Stephanie). Grandmother of Emily, Ethan and Andy. Dear sister of Ron (Debbie). Aunt of Morgan (Lucas) and Madisen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; Ronald and Dorothy Mrotek.

A Celebrations of Maxine's Life will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until the time of memorial service at 3:30 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
