Maxine Monsen
Sussex - Beloved wife of James Monsen. Loving mother of Ahren (Michelle), Mark (Shandell) and David (Stephanie). Grandmother of Emily, Ethan and Andy. Dear sister of Ron (Debbie). Aunt of Morgan (Lucas) and Madisen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents; Ronald and Dorothy Mrotek.
A Celebrations of Maxine's Life will take place on Saturday, March 21 at Harder Funeral Home from 12:30 PM until the time of memorial service at 3:30 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020