Maxine O. Sekas
Grafton - Maxine (Roth) Sekas
Maxine passed away peacefully on November 8, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1927 in Ethan, South Dakota to Math and Odelia (Feiner) Roth. Graduated from Ethan High School in 1945. Moved to Cedarburg to work at Kiekhaefer Mercury Outboard Motors. Maxine met George Sekas at Kiekhaefer and was married on September 10, 1949 at St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg. She was well known for her German potato salad that was served at many funeral luncheons for decades at St. Francis Borgia.
Maxine was the loving mother of Dianne (Dave Watkins) Sekas, Hoquiam WA; Beverly Sekas, Payson AZ; Debra Kobiske, Grafton; David Sekas, Grafton; Barbara Sekas, Port Washington, WI. Proud Grandmother of Amanda Longley and Jennifer Kratsch. Special Great Grandmother to Haley Pelz and Cooper Longley. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, George and grandson, Matthew Kobiske.
Arrangements pending. Please see the website or call the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Special Olympics - Ozaukee County are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019