|
|
Maxine Raschka
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Jankowski) Found Eternal life on January 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Cherished wife of Edward for 69 years. Beloved mother of Linda and Carol (Scott) Mattfeld. Proud grandmother to 4 loving grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter Doris, her parents Andrew and Martha Jankowski, and 11 siblings. Survived by her brother Eugene and numerous nieces and nephews, who affectionately called her "Aunt Mitzi".
Visitation Thursday, January 30 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Private family interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI. Special thanks to the caring staff at Vista Pointe and Horizon Hospice Care. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020