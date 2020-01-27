Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Raschka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Raschka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Raschka Notice
Maxine Raschka

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Jankowski) Found Eternal life on January 26, 2020 at the age of 89. Cherished wife of Edward for 69 years. Beloved mother of Linda and Carol (Scott) Mattfeld. Proud grandmother to 4 loving grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her daughter Doris, her parents Andrew and Martha Jankowski, and 11 siblings. Survived by her brother Eugene and numerous nieces and nephews, who affectionately called her "Aunt Mitzi".

Visitation Thursday, January 30 at HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Private family interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI. Special thanks to the caring staff at Vista Pointe and Horizon Hospice Care. If desired, memorials to the appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline