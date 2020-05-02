May Gwen Kowalski



New Berlin - 6/8/1932 - 4/30/2020



Gwen passed away early Thursday morning in her sleep. Her nephew John was at her side, the way she hoped.



For those of you who knew Gwen know she battled many health problems over the years, but it never showed. She never complained. Gwen lived a full life, she and her late husband Bob loved to travel and saw many parts of the world. Vegas was her second home.



Gwen is survived by her nephews John, Mike and Robert, niece



Dawn and many very close family and friends.



Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, private family services will be held. Gwen will be laid to rest next to her late husband Bob at St. Adalbert Cemetery.













