Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
Maybelle M. Pezewski


1924 - 2019
Maybelle M. Pezewski Notice
Pezewski, Maybelle M. (Nee Kwiecien) August 25, 2019 age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Dear mother of Robert (Sheila) Pezewski and Bruce (Audrey J.) Pezewski. Grandmother of Theodore (Heather) and Robert Jr. Pezewski, Desi, Adriann and Arnell Pezewski. Great-grandmother of Michele, David, Michael, Brendan, Carly, Kayla and Abbygayle. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 30 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Interment St. James Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for further details.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
jsonline