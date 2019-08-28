|
Pezewski, Maybelle M. (Nee Kwiecien) August 25, 2019 age 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Theodore W. Dear mother of Robert (Sheila) Pezewski and Bruce (Audrey J.) Pezewski. Grandmother of Theodore (Heather) and Robert Jr. Pezewski, Desi, Adriann and Arnell Pezewski. Great-grandmother of Michele, David, Michael, Brendan, Carly, Kayla and Abbygayle. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 30 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Interment St. James Cemetery. Please see funeral home website for further details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019