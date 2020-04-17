|
MayBelle M. Schendel
Milwaukee - Born May 15, 1926, passed away April 16, 2020 in Milwaukee. Preceded in death by her father Ben, her mother Laura and her sisters Evora and Bernice but is survived by many cousins and nieces who all loved her dearly.
MayBelle was a graduate of South Division High School and spent her entire working career of 40+ years as an employee of Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, including many years as manager of the Northwestern Credit Union where she had many, many friends.
Her favorite pastime at home was "arts and crafts," especially creating intricate and beautiful needlepoint artwork and lovely quilting creations.
MayBelle was a faithful long-time member of St. Martini Lutheran Church on the South side of Milwaukee, where she also served as Treasurer for many years. Her belief in Jesus Christ was always paramount in her life.
MayBelle lived her life generously and in the way that she thought best and, in the process many, many friends enjoyed her company and her engaging, playful smile. She remained "fiercely independent" even in her declining years of health issues, first at Harwood Place, then in St. Camillus' Memory Care. She will be missed by so many!
Donations in MayBelle's memory are encouraged and appreciated to either St. Martini's Lutheran Church or to Wisconsin or to the .
Private burial to take place at Good Hope Cemetery with a public service to take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020