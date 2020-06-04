Mayme L. "Pat" Stieber (nee Hutchison)
Bonita Springs - Mayme L. "Pat" Stieber (nee Hutchison) died peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness. Formerly of Elm Grove, WI, Pat and her late husband, David had been seasonal residents of Naples since 1984; in 2014 they made Bonita Springs their home.
She was born April 10, 1926 in Chicago, IL a daughter of the late Robert and Mayme (nee Oleson) Hutchison. Pat married the love of her life, David Stieber shortly after he started work at A. O. Smith Corporation. Throughout his 35 year career there, Pat enjoyed corporate hosting and entertaining. Pat was very active in her church (Wauwatosa Presbyterian)
She was a member of Blue Mound Golf & Country Club (Wauwatosa, WI) for 50 years and The Club of Pelican Bay (Naples, FL), Pat's passion was golf and in 1975 won the Club Championship at Blue Mound. In 1988 she got a hole in one on the 16th hole at The Club at Pelican Bay. Her other interests included bowling, curling, and downhill skiing while living in Wisconsin and swimming, beach walking, and shelling in Florida. Bridge and reading were constants.
Pat is survived by her three children, Sally D. (Marshall) Gavre of Green Valley, AZ, Scott D. (Judy) Stieber of Dodgeville, WI, and Jean S. (Michael) Palm of Madison, WI; 4 grandchildren: Eric (Samantha) Palm, Alex (Bridgette) Palm, Catherine Palm, and Ian Palm; and 3 great-grandchildren, Josephine Palm, Genevieve Palm and Felix Palm. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta Johnson of Houston, TX.
Due to the pandemic, the family regretfully is unable to announce a memorial service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to service dog agency 4 Paws for Ability, 207 Dayton Ave., Xenia, OH 45385.
Online condolences may be offered at www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Bonita Springs, FL.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.