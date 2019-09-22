Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd.
Maynard A. Garland

Muskego - Passed away September 18, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of Phillis (nee Jatczak). Loving father of Mark, the late Neal, Glen, and Carol (Joe) Metz. Dear grandpa of Genina, Kym, Anthony, Joshua, and the late Justin. Great-grandfather of Jaimie. Brother of the late Marcella Kling and Marvin (Gloria). Brother-in-law of the late Frank(the late Gloria) Jatczak, the late Richard (Freddy) Jatczak, the late Ralph (the late Rosie) Jatczak, Eugene Jatczak, and Christine (John) Alter. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Maynard was a retiree of Chicago Northwestern Railroad, longtime volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul, and volunteered as an usher at St. Matthias Catholic Church as well as the food pantry. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Catholic Church S. 93rd & W. Beloit Rd. Please meet at St. Matthias for start of Mass. Interment St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Visitation Thursday September 26 at Schaff Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Parish Vigil 6:00 pm.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
