Maynard J. "Pete" Peterburs
Greenfield - Age 91. Completed life's journey and found eternal peace with our Lord on March 31, 2020. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 65 years Kathleen, and sons James and Thomas. Loving father of John (Jill Miller), Diane Roszek (nee Peterburs) and David. Loving grandfather of Craig (Nicole Bjornton), Jason (Margaret), Jamie Neuber, Ryan, Kevin (Nichole), Darin (Jessica), Daniel, Jonathan (Jordan Ackley), Nathan, and loving great-grandfather of McKayla, Marissa, Dominic, Jordan, Benjamin, Vanessa, George, and Charlotte. Further survived by his brother Joseph, step-grandchildren Stephanie Borosage (Alex), Paul Miller, and other family and friends.
Pete was a WWII Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. proud to have served his Country. Former Alderman for the City of West Allis 1st District. Former member of St. Rita Parish Council and Holy Name Society. Retired after 45 years from Wisconsin Bell/AT&T.
Private funeral services were held Friday, April 3,2020 with Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Due to recent health and safety concerns a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to the Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020