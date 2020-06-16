Maynard Perszyk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maynard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maynard Perszyk

Sussex - Passed away on June 14, 2020 at age 66. Cherished husband of Kathy (nee Bialk). Loving father to Kathryn and Valerie. Brother of Keith (Carol), Karen (Claude) York, Wayne (Sue), Tom (Grace), and the late Mark. Brother-in-law to Mike (Betty) Bialk, Pat (Larry) Roeder, and Mary (Steve) Schneider. Further survived by other family and friends.

Private services will be held. Please see funeral home website for more details.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved