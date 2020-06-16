Maynard Perszyk
Sussex - Passed away on June 14, 2020 at age 66. Cherished husband of Kathy (nee Bialk). Loving father to Kathryn and Valerie. Brother of Keith (Carol), Karen (Claude) York, Wayne (Sue), Tom (Grace), and the late Mark. Brother-in-law to Mike (Betty) Bialk, Pat (Larry) Roeder, and Mary (Steve) Schneider. Further survived by other family and friends.
Private services will be held. Please see funeral home website for more details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.