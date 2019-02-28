Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Maynard Wagner Notice
Wagner, Maynard Passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2019 at 91 years. Loving husband of Jeanette for almost 70 years. Survived by brother Harverd (Donna), 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Maynard was born in Tomah and came to Milwaukee and started businesses including Advance Camping & RV Inc. Visitation will be held at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church (8605 W. Forest Home Ave.) on Tuesday, March 5, from 10 AM - 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM at the church. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019
