Wagner, Maynard Passed away peacefully at home on February 22, 2019 at 91 years. Loving husband of Jeanette for almost 70 years. Survived by brother Harverd (Donna), 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Maynard was born in Tomah and came to Milwaukee and started businesses including Advance Camping & RV Inc. Visitation will be held at St. Jacobi Lutheran Church (8605 W. Forest Home Ave.) on Tuesday, March 5, from 10 AM - 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM at the church. Interment at Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019