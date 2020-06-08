Mazie Froedtert Willms
Mazie Froedtert Willms

Mequon - June 2, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Daughter of the late Kurtis R. Froedtert and the late Mary Froedtert. Beloved wife of the late Dennis H. Willms. Dearest sister of the late Susan Froedtert Miles. Devoted mother of Mary (Roger) Bear of Orlando, FL, Peter (Pamela) of Milwaukee, Patrick (Karla) of Bailey's Harbor, Andrew (Linda) of Grafton, Matthew (Sheryl) of Mequon and Timothy Willms of Santa Fe. Further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mazie was a graduate of St. Clara Catholic Academy and Marquette University. She was blessed with six children and focused her life on being a mother and grandmother. She was a devout Catholic with a special devotion to Saint Joseph. With her sharp wit and powerful personality, coupled with a strong intellect, she was not to be taken lightly. She was a spirited conversationalist who loved fishing, reading, finding beach glass, and drinking strong black coffee. She lived her life with great compassion, care and generosity to others. Her family and friends will miss her greatly. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Dominican Mother House at Sinsinawa, 585 Sinsinawa Road, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin 53824 would be appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
