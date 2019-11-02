|
McLain "Mickey" Brunke
Milwaukee, WI - Beloved for 65 years of Theresa D. (Nee Perez). Loving dad of Michael Brunke. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Melissa), Matthew, Michaela and Alex. Dear great-grandfather of Sam and Max. Preceded in death by his siblings Floyd (the late Vergene), Bobby (the late Rose) and Arlene (the late Gilbert) Lenski. Brother-in-law of the late Consuelo "Chelo" (the late Juan) Valdes, the late Soccora "Todo" (the late Nick) Moraza and Ronald "Noone" (Shirley) Perez. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9-11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment with Military Honors to follow at Arlington Park Cemetery.
McLain proudly served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He was a retiree of Everbrite Sign Co. after 45 years of service.
"Toot-a-loo"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019