Medard J. "Med" Pawlak
Medard J. "Med" Pawlak

Passed away July 25, 2020, age 88 years. Loving husband of Helen (nee Stalewski) for 25 years. Preceded in death by parents Martin and Helen Pawlak and brother Oraian Pawlak. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially his great New Berlin neighbors who took the time to listen to his stories. Med is also survived by his very special little buddy, Muffin. Med retired from MPS 27 years ago and was a Korean War veteran.

Visitation Monday August 3, from 10 - 11 AM at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, with Funeral Service at 11 AM. Military honors and entombment will follow.

Helen and the family wish to thank the great caregivers and staff at Heritage at Deer Creek Memory Care for the respect and wonderful care given to Med and for being his friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Peter & Paul Polish National Church or the the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel of the Chimes
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK - Chapel of the Chimes
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
