Frieseke, Megan L. Entered Eternal Life on March 31, 2019, at the age of 17. Beloved daughter of Rick and Lynn Frieseke. Adored sister of Bryan (Michaela Jagemann), Maddie, her twin sister Emily, and Ricky Frieseke. Cherished granddaughter of the late Richard (Mary), and the late James (Marilyn) Wolf. Further survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Megan was truly loved by so many people. She was bubbly, happy, and free-spirited. She truly blessed the life of anyone who was lucky enough to know her. This is a loss that is going to be felt by many. She will forever be a part of our hearts and our lives; our family will never be the same without her. She bettered each and every one of us, and we're hopeful her light will continue to guide us forward. Visitation will take place on Monday, April 15 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at St. Robert Catholic Church, on the corner of Capitol Dr. and Farwell Ave. in Shorewood. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 7:00PM. A reception at St. Robert's will follow. Donations in Megan's name may be made to www.gofundme.com/frieseke-family-support-fundor to the family. "Live Like Megan"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019