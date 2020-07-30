Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak



Milwaukee - Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak, 44, of Milwaukee, WI, was born in York, PA, on July 14, 1976. She died on July 25, 2020, along with her son Philip Langston Gutter and her father Mark Paul Haak in a tragic car accident. Megan was raised along with her two brothers and three sisters in Fond du Lac, WI. She completed her undergraduate work at UW-Oshkosh and her graduate work at UW-Milwaukee. Megan was currently employed at the Medical College of Wisconsin as Program Manager of Graduate Medical Education.



She is survived by her son Evan Harrison Gutter and her former husband Booker Gutter of Milwaukee, WI, her mother Margaret Haak of Fond du Lac, brothers Mark (Heather) Haak of Phoenix, AZ, Joseph (Kristi) Haak of Theresa, WI, sisters Catherine (Mohammed) Bey of De Pere, WI, Molly (Joel) Spaulding of Ripon, WI, very special sister Abby Haak of Milwaukee, WI, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and associates at MCW.



The two most important things in Megan's life were her sons Evan and Philip. She loved people and was a vivacious extrovert. Megan was gracious and generous, a phenomenal story teller, and was adored by her nieces and nephews. She treasured all animals, especially her dogs. Megan was loved beyond measure.



Private services are scheduled.









