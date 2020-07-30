1/1
Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak

Milwaukee - Megan Marie Elizabeth Haak, 44, of Milwaukee, WI, was born in York, PA, on July 14, 1976. She died on July 25, 2020, along with her son Philip Langston Gutter and her father Mark Paul Haak in a tragic car accident. Megan was raised along with her two brothers and three sisters in Fond du Lac, WI. She completed her undergraduate work at UW-Oshkosh and her graduate work at UW-Milwaukee. Megan was currently employed at the Medical College of Wisconsin as Program Manager of Graduate Medical Education.

She is survived by her son Evan Harrison Gutter and her former husband Booker Gutter of Milwaukee, WI, her mother Margaret Haak of Fond du Lac, brothers Mark (Heather) Haak of Phoenix, AZ, Joseph (Kristi) Haak of Theresa, WI, sisters Catherine (Mohammed) Bey of De Pere, WI, Molly (Joel) Spaulding of Ripon, WI, very special sister Abby Haak of Milwaukee, WI, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and associates at MCW.

The two most important things in Megan's life were her sons Evan and Philip. She loved people and was a vivacious extrovert. Megan was gracious and generous, a phenomenal story teller, and was adored by her nieces and nephews. She treasured all animals, especially her dogs. Megan was loved beyond measure.

Private services are scheduled.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
Cheryl Miller
Friend
July 30, 2020
I worked with Megan in both graduate and undergraduate medical education at MCW. She was so full of life and positive energy. I loved how she always found time to chat with me regardless of how busy we both were. She was a true supporter of me and often provided me the extra boost I needed to accomplish my goals. I will truly miss our phone calls and visits.

I wish my deepest condolences to all of her family. I wish you all peace and the strength you need to say goodbye to not only Megan but her beautiful son and father. My heart is with you.
Laurie Hein
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved