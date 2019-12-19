|
|
Melania O. Cortese
Greenfield - "Mona"
Found peace on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 103. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, daughter Patricia (Gary) Wickert and son John (the late Kathy) Cortese. Survived by her children Steven (Heidi) Cortese, Bill (Sandy) Cortese, Sandy (John) Behning and JoAnn Calhoun. Further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mona was a 40 year employee of Rexnord Corp. She was a huge sports fan and especially loved the Brewers and Packers. Special thanks to the staff at Clement Manor for over 10 years of compassionate care.
Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel on Sunday, December 22 from 2 - 4 PM. Eulogy service at 4 PM. Private burial at Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019