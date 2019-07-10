|
Johnson, Melany Dell Went home on July 6, 2019 at the age of 57. Loving wife to Tom "Stewie" Stolper. Cherished mother of David Sorge and Dylan (Ashley) Raap. Proud Grandmother of Olive and Deacon. Also survived by her brothers Tracy (Patty), Brad, and Stan. Further survived by other family and friends. Melany deeply loved her country and served proudly in the U. S. Navy for nearly 10 years. Visitation will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 from 10am until time of Memorial Service at 12pm at Redeemer UCC, W220N4915 Town Line Rd. Sussex.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019