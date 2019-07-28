Resources
Melford N. Brunner

Melford N. Brunner Notice
Brunner, Melford N. "Mel" "Butch" Age 85 years. July 20, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Shelby (nee Conger), brother Daniel and sister Karen Buntrock. Beloved father of Brian (Michele) Brunner. Dear grandfather of Brianna Brunner. Loving brother of William, Sharon (Carl) Cornehls, Marian (Paul) Laub and Selma "Sami" (Charles) Mitchell. Brother in law of Gordon Buntrock and James Ellis. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Memorial visitation Friday August 2, 2019 at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until the Memorial Services at 11:00 AM. Interment of the cremains after services at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
