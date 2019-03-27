|
Hanson, Melinda Melinda Jean (Hughes) Hanson, of Hales Corners, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home. Melinda was born on January 27, 1947 in Portage, the daughter of Hilary and Evelyn (Steiner) Hughes. On January 31, 1994, she married Philip B. Hanson, Jr. in Las Vegas, NV. Melinda was outgoing, intelligent and accomplished. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1965, she went to school to be a beautician, but ultimately enjoyed a distinguished career in the food vending industry, specifically vend distribution. She held many positions leading up to being general manager of VSA of Wisconsin and eventually co-owning Midwest Vend Products. Most recently, she partnered with her husband Phil in their own food brokerage business. Melinda was an incredible multi-tasker. She put everything she had into her work and hobbies, but more than anything else, Melinda loved and cherished her family. She also enjoyed golfing, scrapbooking her family memories throughout the years, and vacationing at Lido Beach in Sarasota, FL. Melinda was an excellent cook and was always eager to share great dishes at all family events. Her attention to detail and the kindness in her actions will leave a legacy for generations to come. Melinda will be sadly missed by her husband, Phil of Hales Corners; two children, Erica (Ryan) Kallies of Middleton and Tony (Molly) Hanson of Greenfield; three grandsons whom she adored, Austin, Noah and Brady Kallies; sisters, Marilea (Jerry) Reinke of Beaver Dam and Janelle Anderson of Fond du Lac; brothers, Lee (Janet) Anderson of Columbia, GA, Steve (Patrice) Hughes of Beaver Dam and John (Mary) Hughes of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Carla Kurzynski of Hales Corners and Billie Jo (Pete) Cook of Franklin; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Helen Hughes; in-laws, Phil (Mary Ann) Hanson, Sr.; sister and husband, Lynette (Jim) Zieske; nephews, Aubry Stewart and Bradley Hughes. A memorial gathering will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service to celebrate Melinda's life at 3:00 P.M. A reception at Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Hwy 33, Beaver Dam will follow, beginning at 4:00 P.M. Private family inurnment will take place at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam at a later date. Thank you to the personnel at the Reiman Cancer Center, especially Dr. Jonathon Treisman, her oncologist, who lead a valiant charge to defeat her cancer over the last two and a half years, and also to Melinda's niece, Lori, for her loving care the past several months. If desired, memorials in Melinda's name may be directed to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019