Melissa Merriman
Wauwatosa - Melissa Susan Merriman passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, July 8th , 2020 at the age of 35. She is survived by her loving parents, Kim and Susan Merriman, her beloved siblings Michael (Marissa), Elizabeth (Chris Hippensteel), Kathryn (Nate Elliott) and Kristin Merriman, Grandmothers (Elfriede Eberle and Virginia Merriman), Godparents (Mary and John Shacklett) Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, all of whom Melissa treasured. She joins both of her Grandfathers (Edward Eberle II and Frederick Leroy Merriman) in heaven.
Melissa was born on September 21, 1984 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and grew up in Wauwatosa where she attended Jefferson Elementary, Longfellow Middle School and Wauwatosa East High School. Melissa faced many challenges during her life due to disabilities from birth but always remained happy and confident.
In life, Melissa was a writer and artist who loved listening to audiobooks, painting and spending time with family. Favorite pastimes included going to JoAnn Fabrics and talking her mother or anyone else she could convince into Barnes and Noble shopping trips. She enjoyed weekly reading lessons with her cherished Nana (Elfriede Eberle). Melissa will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
A private service will be held for immediate family and close friends on Saturday, July 11th 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the art program that Melissa loved https://www.donnalexa.org/donate/