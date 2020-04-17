|
|
Sr. Melmarie Stoll SSND
Born to Eternal Life April 16, 2020, age 91. Survived by nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Elsa, brothers George, Edward, Thomas and Jerry and sisters Rosemary (Sr. Ara Coeli SSND) and Margaret Mary (Sr. Marie Gabriel SSND) A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020