Resources
More Obituaries for Melmarie Stoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Melmarie Stoll Ssnd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Melmarie Stoll Ssnd Notice
Sr. Melmarie Stoll SSND

Born to Eternal Life April 16, 2020, age 91. Survived by nieces, nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents Peter and Elsa, brothers George, Edward, Thomas and Jerry and sisters Rosemary (Sr. Ara Coeli SSND) and Margaret Mary (Sr. Marie Gabriel SSND) A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melmarie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline