Melroy W. "Mel" Stolpa

Stolpa, Melroy W. "Mel" Of Mukwonago. Passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at the age of 75. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Carole. Loving Father of Melroy Jr. and Thomas (Patti Herman). Loving Grandpa of Braylynn. Dear brother of Chris Blaha, Linda Woida, Anna Trudeau, and Patty Orlowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 11:00AM until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00PM (Noon). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS), in Mel's name, deeply appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019
