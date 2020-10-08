Melvin Buck
Aurora - Melvin M. Buck, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on September 22 in Aurora, CO, at the age of 84. Mel was known for his sense of humor, kindness, and humility. Mel was born and raised in Michigan and graduated from Western Michigan in 1959. He spent most of his adult life in the Milwaukee area where he was an instructor at MATC for 35 years. He was a proud member of Pebble Creek Flyers and Lakeland RC clubs. He recently moved to Colorado to be closer to his family.
Mel is survived by his wife, Ann of Aurora, CO; son, Matt (Lauren) of Austin, TX; daughter, Jeanne (Ken) of Denver, CO; sister, Jean Sovis of Ovid, MI; three beloved grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A small in person and virtual service will take place October 24 in Aurora.
