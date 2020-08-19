1/
Melvin Carl Homsher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Carl Homsher

Waterford - Age 89. Went home to heaven to be with the Lord forever on August 14, 2020. Loving husband of Lorraine. Beloved father of Joanne (George) Hartay, David (Cindy), and John. Proud grandfather of Julia (Matt) Podlisecki, Natalie, Matthew, Nicholas, and Catherine Homsher. Great-grandfather of George Podlisecki. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Melvin proudly served our Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Despite life's trials and tribulations, Mel consistently demonstrated godly manhood to all he encountered through his quiet manner and thoughtfulness. His family will be forever grateful for the exceptional long-term care and friendship extended by Elder Care Cottages in Waterford, as well as the remarkable end of life care provided by St. Croix Hospice. Private family services will be held through Facebook Live on Friday, August 28th at 2 PM CDT. See Hartson Funeral Home Facebook. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6 (ESV)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
02:00 PM
Facebook Live
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved