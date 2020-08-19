Melvin Carl HomsherWaterford - Age 89. Went home to heaven to be with the Lord forever on August 14, 2020. Loving husband of Lorraine. Beloved father of Joanne (George) Hartay, David (Cindy), and John. Proud grandfather of Julia (Matt) Podlisecki, Natalie, Matthew, Nicholas, and Catherine Homsher. Great-grandfather of George Podlisecki. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Melvin proudly served our Country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Despite life's trials and tribulations, Mel consistently demonstrated godly manhood to all he encountered through his quiet manner and thoughtfulness. His family will be forever grateful for the exceptional long-term care and friendship extended by Elder Care Cottages in Waterford, as well as the remarkable end of life care provided by St. Croix Hospice. Private family services will be held through Facebook Live on Friday, August 28th at 2 PM CDT. See Hartson Funeral Home Facebook. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6 (ESV)