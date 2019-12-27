|
|
Melvin Doman
Menomonee Falls - Passed away December 24, 2019 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Mary (nee LaJuene) for 51 years. Survived by twin brother Myron (Becky) and Dale (Billie Sue) Doman; mother-in-law, Marguerite LaJuene. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents Florence and Lester; sister, Florence (Robert) Semon.
Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74W13604 Appleton Ave in Menomonee Falls from 10:30AM until time of the Memorial Mass at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Froedtert Hospital are appreciated. A Special thanks to Dr. Rodrigo Valadares de Sousa, Dr. Abdel Alqwasmi, Dr. Todd Hirschtritt, Dr. Ahmed Obeidat, Dr. William Verre and Dr. Jason Revolinski and their staffs for the care they gave to Melvin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019