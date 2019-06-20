Services
Boudwine, Melvin J. Born to Eternal Life on June 17, 2019, age 80 years. Beloved husband of Delores (nee Tollefson) for 62 years. Dear father of Sharon (Gunther) Hirsch, Meladee (Raymond) Pick and Timothy Boudwine. Dear brother of Kenneth (Judy) and the late George. Grandpa of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Melvin enjoyed hunting up North at the cabin and most of all he enjoyed the many rides on all the Harley's he had during his lifetime. He also enjoyed the 23 years that he and his wife lived in Florida making many good friends and memories. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, from 10:00 AM, until time of service at 12:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield. Interment to follow at Valhalla Memorial Park. To receive this obit/directions text 1849811 to 414-301-6422


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 20, 2019
